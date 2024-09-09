M&G unveils China-focused equity fund

M&G Investments has launched a fund targeting stocks in China at a time when Chinese equity valuations have hit all-time lows.
The M&G China fund will focus on a universe of around 300 Chinese companies and will hold between 50 to 80 stocks. The launch of this fund is part of the firm's strategy to make its investment capabilities more widely accessible to external investors, with a focus on the UK wealth managers as they seek to increase their allocation globally. In addition, it will aim to deliver a higher total return net of ongoing charges figure compared to the MSCI China with 100% China A Share index over any five years. The move comes at a time when Chinese equity valuations have reached all-time ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes