Calastone: ESG equity funds suffer worst ever outflows in May

Money markets experienced their largest inflows in May since the Mini Budget

In the face of increasing volatility and rising interest rates, flows into different sectors shifted rapidly throughout May, according to Calastone's monthly Fund Flow index.

Money markets experienced their largest inflows in May since the Mini Budget, attracting £419m. The only other month where money market funds have seen such strong inflows was in March 2020.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said the bonds with short maturities the funds invest in are "typically among the least risky assets available", and are closely linked with interest rate levels.

"Wobbles in the US banking system have reminded investors of the risks of having bank deposits above insured thresholds too, leaving money markets as an obvious place for wealthier individuals to park surplus cash," he said.

In contrast, equity funds saw their worst figures since the Mini Budget, losing £302m after experiencing strong inflows throughout March and April.

UK funds were the worst performers, with outflows of £583m throughout the month, while European, North American and Asia-Pacific funds also suffered.

However, global funds and emerging market funds still saw inflows of £849m and £212m, respectively.

The heightened volatility in the market also translated to falling fixed income flows, with the sector gaining only £318m throughout the month, down 75% from January's high. Most of the remaining inflows moved into corporate bond funds.

Glyn said: "A relatively large amount of two-way trade in fixed income funds for a lower net inflow indicates more diverse opinion among investors on the asset class. This is consistent with volatile market conditions."

Meanwhile, property funds saw £46m in outflows in May, their worst month since January and the tenth consecutive month of outflows. Since October 2018, the sector has reported only two months of inflows.