Credit Suisse sued by shareholders as Asian executives depart

'False and misleading statements'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The suit was filed by Rosen Law Firm in Camden, New Jersey.
Image:

The suit was filed by Rosen Law Firm in Camden, New Jersey.

Credit Suisse has been served with a lawsuit by shareholders over its recent difficulties, while being hit with the departures of several top executives in the firm’s Asia-Pacific arm.

The lawsuit, which was filed by US investors, has claimed that the bank made "materially false and misleading statements" in its 2021 annual report.

It was filed by Rosen Law Firm in Camden, New Jersey, which specialises in representing individual shareholders in suits.

The group was also the first to sue Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed last week, causing the Federal Government to intervene.

Credit Suisse to 'pre-emptively strengthen liquidity' with $54bn central bank loan

Meanwhile, various top executives have left the firm in its Asia-Pacific arm.

Nick Silver, co-head of equities for Asia Pacific and head of equities for Japan, is set to leave the firm to move to BNP Paribas SA, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Jonathan Jenkins, head of equity sales for Asia Pacific, and Chris Prasertsintanah, head of equities for South Asia and country manager for Thailand, are also set to depart, according to the memo.

Last week, Credit Suisse was forced to admit it had "material weaknesses" in its reporting and controls procedures when it published its delayed 2022 annual report.

Following a statement from the bank's biggest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, that it would not provide further funding to Credit Suisse, its stock price plummeted 29.6% to record lows.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on either matter.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Moody's: SVB collapse unlikely to spread to emerging markets

ECB hike contains 'dovish shift' as bank instability fears remain

More on Companies

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock. Photo: Moritz Hager/World Economic Forum
Companies

Larry Fink: We do not know the full consequences of easy money

Midst of the SVB saga

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 March 2023 • 2 min read
Markets have reacted positively to the news
Companies

Credit Suisse to 'pre-emptively strengthen liquidity' with $54bn central bank loan

‘Create a simpler and more focused bank’

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 March 2023 • 3 min read
The London Stock Exchange has seen a string of departures in recent months, as companies flee from cheap valuations towards the deeper investor pool the US market offers.
Companies

British American Tobacco under pressure to exit London listing for US - reports

Pressure from GQG Partners

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Wall Street banks launch $30bn rescue of First Republic to stave crisis

17 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Credit Suisse sued by shareholders as Asian executives depart

17 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

ECB hike contains 'dovish shift' as bank instability fears remain

16 March 2023 • 3 min read
04

Home REIT faces further uncertainty as multiple outcomes emerge

16 March 2023 • 5 min read
05

ECB raises rates 50bps despite warning EU banks could be vulnerable to hikes

16 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Ediston Property Investment Company proposes merger or liquidation

16 March 2023 • 2 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot