Should investors fear a Brexit from the EU?
With the results of a referendum on UK membership of the European Union too close to call, we ask investment professionals for their views on the impact of a potential 'No' vote.

Amati looks to gain from IHT fever
UK smaller company investment boutique Amati has launched an AIM IHT portfolio service for investors looking to take advantage of UK government inheritance tax exemptions on shareholdings in certain qualified listed companies.