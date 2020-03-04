Amati
UK equities: What the 'first stage of Brexit clarity' means for investors
Following the Conservatives' victory in last year's General Election, the UK has left the EU and, according to current plans, entered a transition period until the end of 2020.
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2019
Honouring the best in closed-ended fund management
How a former orchestral virtuoso became a UK small-cap top performer
Paul Jourdan's orchestral manoeuvres in the market
Best and worst-performing funds over ten years of QE
A decade of fiscal stimulus
The Big Question Part 1: Is President Donald Trump a market menace - or a welcome disruptor?
Impact on decision-making
Revealed: Winners of the Tax Efficiency Awards 2017-18
Best VCTs, EIS and BPR/IHT schemes honoured
Revealed: Finalists for the 2017/18 Investment Week Tax Efficiency Awards
Ceremony on 1 December
Colnvestor platform partners with five fund groups
Designed for ‘tax-efficient’ funds
Mattioli Woods reports 17% revenue rise following multiple acquisitions
Revenue increased 17.4%
Mattioli Woods to acquire Amati Global Investors in £3.3m deal
Expected to complete acquisition in 2019
Revealed: Winners of inaugural Tax Efficiency Awards
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners for our brand new Tax Efficiency Awards 2016/17, designed to recognise the most forward-thinking providers in the areas of VCTs, EIS and BPR/IHT.
Which stocks are bucking the dividend slowdown and which are best avoided?
Fund managers reveal telecoms, housebuilders and retail as some of the sectors they believe will be able to continue their strong run in 2016, alongside the trouble spots.
Part II: How worried should investors be about the health of financials?
In the second part of this special Big Question, managers assess the risks and rewards of investing in this sector in the current climate.
Managers warn of bubble territory for favourite holdings in AIM IHT portfolios
Innovations in IHT planning have contributed to the popularity of certain stocks on AIM over the past 12 months, but could managers be entering bubble territory without realising?
How do VCTs and EIS compare for retirement planning?
Differing benefits for pensioners
Keep calm and carry on? The best strategies in the face of elevated volatility (Part I)
Following calls to 'sell everything' last month as markets continue to flirt with bear territory, industry experts tell Investment Week where they remain invested, the areas to avoid and, most importantly, why the market slowdown is not a new crisis in...
Should investors fear a Brexit from the EU?
With the results of a referendum on UK membership of the European Union too close to call, we ask investment professionals for their views on the impact of a potential 'No' vote.
Which financial stocks offer the best potential?
Sector recovery continues
What have been the best (and worst) AIM investments over the past 20 years?
As the alternative investment market reaches its 20th anniversary this week, managers highlight some of the most impressive company successes - as well as the major failures on the junior market - over the past two decades.
Brazil, steel, John Menzies: Investors' top contrarian trades revealed
Top contrarian trades
Amati looks to gain from IHT fever
UK smaller company investment boutique Amati has launched an AIM IHT portfolio service for investors looking to take advantage of UK government inheritance tax exemptions on shareholdings in certain qualified listed companies.