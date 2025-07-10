Maven Renovar VCT tug of war continues as board warns off requisition

The board of Maven Renovar VCT has said the requisition request, made on 30 June, is “not in the best interests of shareholders” in a stock exchange notice issued today (10 July).
Paul Jourdan, former lead investment manager of the company's portfolio, made the requisition to remove Fiona Wollocombe, Brian Scouler, Neeta Patel and Robert Legget as directors of the company and appoint himself, Charles McMicking, Hector Kilpatrick and Kathleen McLeay instead. Experts warn investors 'do not understand' implications of private markets investments A notice under Section 303 of the Companies Act 2006 was filed by this group, representing more than 5% of shareholders and requiring Maven Renovar to hold a general meeting to elect a board of proposed directors. ...
