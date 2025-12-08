Amati becomes independent as it buys Mattioli Woods stake

49% shareholding

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Amati Global Investors has completed the buyout of the 49% stake Mattioli Woods has had in the firm since 2017.

More on Companies

