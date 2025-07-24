Maven Renovar VCT board accused of burying key information from shareholders over requisition meeting

The proposed replacement directors in the Maven Renovar VCT saga have come back at the company’s board, accusing them of deliberately excluding their case from clients and presenting a one-sided story ahead of the deciding vote.
In a 14-page letter co-signed by Paul Jourdan, Charles McMicking, Kathleen McLeay and Hector Kilpatrick sent to the board of Maven Renovar VCT and independently published online today (24 July), the quartet urged fellow shareholders to vote in favour of all the requisitioned resolutions, which would include appointing them to the VCT's board. 'Shareholders deserve better': Maven Renovar urges clients against Amati's proposals This follows an extensive tug of war between the board of Maven Renovar and former manager Amati after Maven was hired as the VCT's manager back in December 2024...
