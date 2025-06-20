Maven Renovar in turmoil after AGM sees strategy and board rejected

Maven Renovar VCT’s annual general meeting (19 June) has left the future of the company up in the air as seven resolutions, including the approval of investment strategy and the selection of the board, were not passed.
These resolutions, numbers six through 12 and half the total number, did not meet the requisite majorities of votes cast and therefore failed. Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2025 However, a "significant proportion" of total votes against these resolutions were cast by Maven Renovar's previous investment manager, Amati Global Investors (AGI), and people identified as spouses or "close friends and family" of AGI. The board said these voters were encouraged to align with AGI and without them, resolutions six to 12 would have passed. As a result o...
