Deep Dive: Resurgence of public company takeovers is a 'double-edged sword' for investors

Quoted UK companies have been approached by potential buyers across sectors, with the most recent examples including the £5.4bn take-private deal of Hargreaves Lansdown and the plethora of offers received by Rightmove from Australia's REA Group, as well as deals involving Virgin Money and Mattioli Woods. The resurgence of takeover activity within the public space can be seen as a positive sign in the attractiveness of the UK market and its participants. However, Scott McKenzie, fund manager of the Amati UK Listed Smaller Companies fund, warned the phenomenon could be a "double-edged s...