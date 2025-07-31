Maven Renovar VCT proxy voting form incontrovertible despite activists questioning documents' fairness

An ongoing tussle for power between the board of the venture capital trust and a group of requisitioners, spearheaded by former manager of the VCT and Amati CEO Paul Jourdan, has seen each side trade blows in recent weeks. Maven was hired as the VCT's manager in December 2024, in turn displacing former manager Amati and Jourdan, but has been subject to criticism from a group of requisitioners who make up just over 5% of the trust's issued share capital. Maven Renovar VCT board accused of burying key information from shareholders over requisition meeting Having accused the board l...