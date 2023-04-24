Anna Macdonald departs Amati Global Investors after five years

Anna Macdonald has left Amati Global Investors after more than five years with the firm.

Macdonald oversaw the Amati AIM VCT and the TB Amati UK Listed Smaller Companies funds.

In a statement, Macdonald said she had enjoyed her time working at Amati "together with such a great team", and said she was stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Paul Jourdan, founder and CEO of Amati, thanked Macdonald for her tenure, and wished her "all the best for the future".

He took the opportunity to reassure clients that the management of Macdonald's funds remained "well resourced and fully staff", with Paul Jourdan, David Stevenson, and Scott McKenzie and analyst Gareth Blades still working on the portfolios.

During Macdonald's tenure at Amati she has outperformed her peers, generating a total return of 9.8% since she took over the VCT at the start of 2018, versus 2.7% by the group, according to FE fundinfo data.

