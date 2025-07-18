Maven Renovar blasted for manager shakeup as Amati removal 'a bad outcome for the VCT market'

The board of Maven Renovar has demonstrated “a poor understanding” of the AIM market according to an analyst in the latest attack on the board’s decision to remove Amati, its long-term fund manager.
Chelsea Financial Services research analyst and VCT broker Peter Hicks said in a YouTube video earlier this week that "doing away with one of the most experienced managers in the sector for the sake of some poor midterm performance is myopic and a bad outcome for the VCT market". Earlier this week, the current board of Maven Renovar VCT hit back against critics, stating that Amati "had not adapted to new and ongoing market conditions". Maven Renovar VCT board slams 'underperforming' investment manager as saga intensifies It stated that "the board lost confidence in Amati because o...
