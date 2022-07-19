Amati Global Investors: Do not give up on innovation now

Over a three-year period to market peak in mid-November 2021, the MSCI ACWI Growth index outperformed the broader market by 33% and the ACWI Value index by 63%. Market rotation has however eroded that gain, and over a three-year period to mid-July 2022, this gain has all but disappeared.

As growth companies outperformed, they also re-rated, and in those three years the MSCI ACWI Growth index forward price-to-earning ratio increased from c.17x to almost 30x. The whole market had become ‘growthier', as benchmark weights of the growth companies - from the FAANGs to Tesla - increased.

The extreme cohort of growth companies - often many years away from profitability and cash generation - have done the best, and it is these companies that were very often the focus of those looking to invest in innovation.

Refinitiv: Equity funds see almost £7bn outflows in June

Growth and innovation had become synonymous, with commentators pointing to the fundamental value that transformative innovation delivers across industries. Their stance is valid, but there were other factors at play.

Long term data shows that the performance of high growth companies is highly correlated with interest rate expectations. Because the projected cash flows of high growth, low profitability companies run far into the future, low interest rates made these stocks more valuable, beyond the fundamental merit of the underlying businesses in many cases. Momentum, funds flow, and bullish investor sentiment amplified these gains.

This is best illustrated by examining the outperformance of growth stocks (the S&P 500 Growth index versus the broader S&P 500) in comparison with interest rate expectations (US 10-year treasury yield). Plotted against each other we get an idea of how much of that historic performance was accounted for by interest rates.

This may have been overlooked by a broader market before, but it is obvious and front of mind now.

This is not just about style rotation and relative performance; access to free capital made unviable companies and projects viable for a period.

In recent years we have seen record levels of IPO funding, including via SPACs, with looser disclosure terms and more promotional marketing; this enabled the funding of projects that would have been harder to finance in a normalised market environment.

This fundamental viability of financially vulnerable companies is now challenged in both public and private markets. A widely circulated presentation from Sequoia, a high-profile US venture capital firm, entitled ‘Adapting to Endure', puts it in stark terms. Evoking experiences of the 2000 dot-com crash, Sequoia talks about ‘free capital' becoming expensive or drying out altogether, and suggests companies cut costs and conserve cash simply to survive. In both public and private markets, the focus is (again) on profitability and cash generation, as well as growth.

But this is not the time to abandon innovation. The fact that the market had conflated its fundamentals with its interest rate bet does not negate the fundamental benefits of innovation.

Aviva Investors' Fitzgerald makes tactical bet on the Nasdaq following 'extreme' sell-off

Valuable innovation - both disruptive and incremental - continues. Most recently, we have seen a new drug trial deliver a cure for a certain type of rectal cancer, Nike open a store in the Metaverse, major automakers announce ambitious targets in electric vehicle volumes and profitability, machine vision chips enabling security cameras to see in the dark and detect concealed weapons, high-definition radars better spot oncoming cars or incoming weaponised drones, and much more.

Academic research, and our own team's not inconsiderable experience, tells us that the market mis-prices innovation. Innovation brings about change, complexity and uncertainty, which consensus is rarely well equipped to value. That leads to market inefficiency and the opportunity for an active stock picker - so do not give up on it now.

Following the indiscriminate sell-off of late, many of our peers are talking about ‘babies thrown out with the bath water' and feeling like a ‘kid in the candy store', and we feel the same way.

What needs to change is the approach. When the recovery comes, it is likely to be quite different from the original boom, and investors must pay more attention to valuation discipline, profitability, and cash generation. More of the most impactful innovation will be funded from corporate cash flows, by profitable companies with established business models, not just ambitious early-stage businesses.

Mikhail Zverev is Fund Manager of the TB Amati Strategic Innovation fund