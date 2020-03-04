acquisitions
Succession Wealth closes on £8.5bn FUM with IPA acquisition
Plans to acquire more
interactive investor completes acquisition of Alliance Trust Savings
Combined £36bn AUA
AFH seeks £20m to fund further acquisitions
Five deals in its sights
Private equity bid values Saunderson House owner at £206m
Recommended cash offer
SJP extends DFM proposition to Ireland with acquisition
Bought Dublin-based Harvest Financial Services
Asset management M&A hits record high in 2018
253 deals in 2018
Quilter Private Client Advisers makes £130m double acquisition
Undisclosed fee
Harwood Wealth buys IFA firm Fund Management for up to £1.1m
Deal adds £34m AUI
Fading M&A in passives: Who will be the 'new breed' of ETF players?
Mergers down, but launches on the up
S&P Dow Jones Indices CEO: A number of ETF players will not survive
Consolidation to continue
Consolidation continues: Highlights of the industry's M&A activity in 2017
Active and passive provider deals
Liontrust's UK retail funds attract £300m in six months
Institutional offering sees outflows
Sanlam UK to acquire Tavistock Financial for £1m
Network of 158 advisers
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management acquires Hargreave Hale in £80m deal
Creates a firm with £22bn FUM
Consolidation in the asset management industry: How will it shape the future landscape?
Video rounding up the latest deals