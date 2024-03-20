GRIT investment trust suspends shares due to inability to 'meet ongoing obligations'

GRIT investment trust has temporarily suspended its shares on the London Stock Exchange, as it is currently “unable to meet its ongoing obligations as a closed-ended fund".
In a stock exchange filing today (20 March), the trust said its investment policy no longer satisfies the requirement to invest and manage its assets in a way consistent with its "object of spreading investment risk". abrdn Property Income sells two assets for £16.5m as Custodian shareholders vote in favour of merger The suspension will be lifted if GRIT decides to continue as a closed-ended investment fund and when it has submitted any proposed material change to its investment policy to the Financial Conduct Authority for approval, and following shareholder approval, it explained. ...
