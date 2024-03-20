GRIT investment trust suspends shares due to inability to 'meet ongoing obligations'

Seeking reverse takeover

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

GRIT investment trust has temporarily suspended its shares on the London Stock Exchange, as it is currently “unable to meet its ongoing obligations as a closed-ended fund".

In a stock exchange filing today (20 March), the trust said its investment policy no longer satisfies the requirement to invest and manage its assets in a way consistent with its "object of spreading investment risk". abrdn Property Income sells two assets for £16.5m as Custodian shareholders vote in favour of merger The suspension will be lifted if GRIT decides to continue as a closed-ended investment fund and when it has submitted any proposed material change to its investment policy to the Financial Conduct Authority for approval, and following shareholder approval, it explained. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Bank of England in 'no rush' to cut rates but growing MPC consensus fuels market speculation

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot