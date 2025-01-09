Impax AM suffers 8.3% AUM drop amid 'high outflows' following loss of SJP mandate

Redemptions driven by APAC institutional channel

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Impax Asset Management has posted an 8.3% fall in assets under management to £34.1bn in the last quarter of 2024.

In its quarterly AUM update today (9 January), CEO Ian Simm attributed the drop to "relatively high outflows" stemming from the closure of Impax's smaller mandate with St James's Place and redemptions driven by industry consolidation in its institutional channel in Asia-Pacific. The CEO, however, noted that outflow activity slowed down from its largest European distribution partner, BNP Paribas Asset Management, and from its US mutual funds. Impax AM on acquisition trail as AUM steadies Yet the asset manager also highlighted that the impact of the termination of its larger mandate ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Diversity Project eyes expansion of Pathway Programme into the US in 2026

Popularity of SDR 'Sustainability Focus' grows as two Aegon AM funds adopt label

More on Companies

BlackRock becomes latest firm to leave global net-zero alliance
Companies

BlackRock becomes latest firm to leave global net-zero alliance

Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 10 January 2025 • 1 min read
Impax AM suffers 8.3% AUM drop amid 'high outflows' following loss of SJP mandate
Companies

Impax AM suffers 8.3% AUM drop amid 'high outflows' following loss of SJP mandate

Redemptions driven by APAC institutional channel

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 January 2025 • 1 min read
Burberry beats ASOS and abrdn to be the most shorted UK stock of 2024
Companies

Burberry beats ASOS and abrdn to be the most shorted UK stock of 2024

Hargreaves Lansdown tenth on the list

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 January 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot