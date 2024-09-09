Alpha FMC acquires White Marble Consulting

The acquisition will allow Alpha to broaden its specialised sector-focused services, while the combined expertise of both companies will lead to an expanded range of client solutions, including support for brand strategy, go-to-market projects and comprehensive digital and creative services. In addition, the takeover of White Marble Consulting's assets will see its full management team joining the Alpha Group as part of the transaction. White Marble was founded in 2014 by Twink Field and has a team of 28 industry specialists spread across the UK and North America. Redwheel acquires...