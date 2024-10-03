WTW takes stake in PE-backed wealth manager Atomos

Atomos, previously Sanlam Wealth, is backed by private equity business Oaktree Capital Management, having been acquired for £140m in September 2021. Today (3 October), WTW said it had taken a stake in the business after its successful tie-up in 2022 which sees WTW power Atomos' multi-asset investment offering. WTW said the deal would enhance its position in the £2.2trn UK wealth management market. Willis Towers Watson eyes private equity LTAF launch Mark Calnan, head of investments for Europe, said: "This is an incredibly exciting development for WTW which reinforces our commitm...