Jupiter acquires £800m assets and investment team of boutique Origin

Jupiter Asset Management is boosting its emerging markets capabilities with the acquisition of the investment team and assets of London-based boutique Origin Asset Management.
As part of the transaction, more than £800m of mostly institutional assets held by Origin will be transferred over to Jupiter subject to customary approvals and consents. The acquisition, set to be completed in the fourth quarter this year, is part of Jupiter's strategy to build scale, including in areas such as institutional client channel and the group's international business. Jupiter closes Global Sustainable Equities Luxembourg sub-fund after failing to attract inflows Origin's assets are predominantly in long-standing institutional segregated mandates across Europe, Canada an...
