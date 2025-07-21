Calastone to be acquired by SS&C Technologies for around £766m

Set to complete in Q4 2025

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Global services and software provider SS&C Technologies is set to acquire Calastone following a definitive agreement reached between the two.

The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the final quarter of this year and valued the funds network at £766m. Upon completion, Calastone will operate as part of SS&C's Global Investor & Distribution Solutions division, allowing the two parties to further bolster innovation, service delivery and operational efficiency across the global wealth and asset management ecosystem. Equity inflows down £1bn in May as Europe enjoys 'best month' since June 2024 "This is a proud moment for everyone at Calastone," said Julien Hammerson, Calastone CEO. "SS&C...

