Liontrust profits sink 23% as AUM continues to fall

In its final results published today (26 June), the firm posted adjusted profit before tax of £67.4m, down from £87.1m in 2023 as revenue from management and performance fees collapsed on lower AuMA. Statutory profit before tax, which includes charges from acquisitions - including £9.5m related to the failed acquisition of GAM - along with non-recurring costs and non-cash expenses, plummeted from £49m in the previous year to a loss of £579,000. Further £1.2bn exits Liontrust over Q1 pushing annual outflows to £6.1bn AuMA fell from £31.4bn at the start of the financial year to £27.8...