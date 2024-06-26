Liontrust profits sink 23% as AUM continues to fall

Liontrust recorded a 23% drop in adjusted profits in the year to 31 March after assets under management and administration for the former FTSE 250 asset manager continued to fall as net outflows worsened.
In its final results published today (26 June), the firm posted adjusted profit before tax of £67.4m, down from £87.1m in 2023 as revenue from management and performance fees collapsed on lower AuMA. Statutory profit before tax, which includes charges from acquisitions - including £9.5m related to the failed acquisition of GAM - along with non-recurring costs and non-cash expenses, plummeted from £49m in the previous year to a loss of £579,000. Further £1.2bn exits Liontrust over Q1 pushing annual outflows to £6.1bn AuMA fell from £31.4bn at the start of the financial year to £27.8...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes