Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: AI investments have been made and now we are waiting for the pay off

Just two years ago, the launch of generative AI tools, such as ChatPGT, plunged AI into the spotlight, triggering an AI revolution. There has been an investment frenzy into AI startups, often at eye-watering valuations. Worth approximately $200bn in 2023, the global AI market is expected to grow more than 20% each year, reaching almost $2trn by 2030. Businesses across various industries, including the Big Tech, have committed vast resources to developing and deploying AI technologies to automate processes, analyse vast amounts of data, drive efficiencies, improve customer experienc...