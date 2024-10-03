Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: AI investments have been made and now we are waiting for the pay off

The artificial intelligence boom has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Just two years ago, the launch of generative AI tools, such as ChatPGT, plunged AI into the spotlight, triggering an AI revolution. There has been an investment frenzy into AI startups, often at eye-watering valuations. Worth approximately $200bn in 2023, the global AI market is expected to grow more than 20% each year, reaching almost $2trn by 2030. Businesses across various industries, including the Big Tech, have committed vast resources to developing and deploying AI technologies to automate processes, analyse vast amounts of data, drive efficiencies, improve customer experienc...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes