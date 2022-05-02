Partner insight: Pricing power can be an inflation shield for equity investors

With inflation currently more persistent than initially thought, it is likely that rising costs will linger in the months ahead, making it one of the biggest risks investors face in 2022.

That's why our investment professionals are increasingly focused on uncovering pricing power. This allows companies to protect their profit margins by passing those cost increases to their customers or simply raising prices.

High and stable margins can be an indication of pricing power, as illustrated by the following examples:

Businesses that provide essential services, like health care giants Pfizer, UnitedHealth Group and Abbott Laboratories. The average gross margin in the pharma/biotech sector tends to be around 70%1 and is very stable with little fluctuation.

Consumer businesses with strong brand recognition, like beverage makers Coca-Cola and Pepsi, or food and drink processing conglomerates Nestlé and Unilever. Many household and personal products companies have the ability to pass on higher costs to consumers due to their strong brands, robust pricing power and growing market share.

Companies in industries with favourable supply and demand dynamics. Semiconductor and chip makers like TSMC and ASML are experiencing huge demand with limited supply. TSMC's pricing power was evident in August 2021 after it announced it would raise chip prices by as much as 20%.2

Businesses serving customers who are relatively insensitive to changes in price, like luxury goods companies LVMH and Kering.

