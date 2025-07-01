Early Powell departure could be an 'unexpected gift' for EMs

Trump claims he will replace chair sooner

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Donald Trump’s fresh threats to undermine the role and authority of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and potential for earlier rate cuts would be an “unexpected gift” for emerging markets in particular.

Last week, the US president returned to lambasting the Fed chair, with Trump voicing his disagreement of the central bank's decisions not to cut interest rates, or in other words, make borrowing costs for the government's debt elevated. Friday Briefing: The markets might not be spooked but they are very worried The Fed opted to hold interest rates at 4-4.25% at its latest meeting, as Powell warned the inflationary impact of the president's tariffs were yet to emerge in the data. Powell has repeatedly cautioned that the White House's current trade policy would reignite higher for lo...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
