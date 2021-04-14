Pfizer
Calastone: Vaccine causes second highest equity flows ever
April remains top month for equity inflows
IW Long Reads: How much economic damage can a Covid-19 vaccine repair?
Jab news raises hopes - but cannot fix issues alone
Allianz GI's Riddell: Why I am favouring EMD and shunning gilts
Also cautious on high-yield and IG credit sectors
IW Long Reads: Is vaccine mania in danger of creating the next bubble that will pop?
Managers fear repeat of dotcom bubble
Ninety One's Brazier: Where we got it right and where we were wrong in our Covid-19 response
Increased turnover key to fund's turnaround
Shot in the arm or a shot in the dark? Complacency fears over Covid-19 vaccine equity market boost
Market rally too premature, experts warn
'Covid is not going away': Virologist fund manager Dr Ogden on coronavirus, healthcare valuations and biotech opportunities
Single vaccine 'not enough' to treat patients