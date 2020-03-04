Netflix
The US companies with the highest ROI of the decade
Netflix, Nvidia and Lululemon
Europe still offers fertile ground for investors
After some volatility during the summer, Q4 2019 added to the rising tide experienced by European equity markets since the dip in late 2018.
Natixis affiliate unveils fourth thematic fund
Investing in 'subscription economy'
AI in the sky thinking: Data is reshaping how we live our lives
Transition to cloud computing is no passing fad
Jupiter's Cable won't make 'wholesale' changes to Zimmerman's old fund
Tech firms among newcomers in reshuffled portfolio
Vibrant capitalism and Silicon Valley: The secret sauce of US equities
What sets companies on both sides of the Atlantic apart?
Why Scottish Mortgage is a value trust and not a tech trust
Clearing up misconceptions
Mirabaud's Narula: How we've beaten our peers without any of the FAANGs
Manager praises Global Equities Focus fund outperformance
What are the next 'explosive' growth stories in US tech?
Small-cap firms could provide big results for investors
The new streaming platform of choice: Netflix or Disney?
Streaming giant put to its paces by Mickey Mouse and co
Q1 review: Most traded stocks
Popular companies
Janus Henderson's Crooke: Why a global recession is not 'imminent'
Bear markets more common than investors think
What investors can expect from 'pivotal' US earnings season?
An eye on tech players and artificial intelligence
Fidelity launches Global Communications fund to take advantage of sector shake-up
Reclassification last September
Are we heading for another late-1990s tech bubble?
Value comes from cash flows
Investing in FAANGs: Ethical concerns over companies beginning to bite
Why tech firms must improve ESG credentials
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: A reversal of US fortunes could be 'brutal' for investors
The US stockmarket, riding high on the Donald Trump administration's expansionary fiscal policy, is now in the longest bull run in history, surpassing the previous record that was set between October 1990 and the bursting of the tech bubble in March 2000....
What will be the impact of significant tech reclassifications for investors?
S&P to launch Communication Services sector
The best opportunity sets in US equities
Where to find good value across the pond
Cisco v Netflix: The irrational history of growth companies
Most market commentators believe that the valuation of a growth stock reflects the likely future growth rate of the company. Stocks trading at above average earnings multiples are expected to grow at above average rates.
Miton's Grieves: Are we approaching peak FAANG?
Potential for sharp dips
Rathbones' Coombs: FAANG hype 'feels like dotcom mania'
Investors should not lump them together
SSGA to launch communications ETF following S&P reclassification
Offers access to three FAANGs
Kestrel IP slashes equities exposure ahead of 'tech-driven Q3 slowdown'
'Tech shares are very near their peak'