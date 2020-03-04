Nestlé
Seeking out dependable income in uncertain times
Flight to quality must be nuanced
Plant-based protein: Latest fad or long-term trend?
Assessing the growing popularity of meat-free alternatives
How silo-busting firms are unlocking innovation
No single internal structure suits all businesses
Evenlode duo reveal top global picks for growing dividend streams
Consumer goods and tech companies get support
Terry Smith sells original holding Nestlé in Equity fund
Held since launch
Polar Capital's Davis: Why consumer staples are powering ahead in Europe
Positions in European consumer staples have outperformed in run up to the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme, as investors look to mimic the highs of US and UK equity markets, according to Polar Capital's Nick Davis.
Maisonneuve backs consumer names to play US recovery
Schroders' Virginie Maisonneuve has been focusing on the consumer sector within her global equity funds as a play on the US economic recovery.
Cazenove's Rice on the 'arms race' for Nestlé
Cazenove's European fund manager, Chris Rice, said there has been an effective "arms race" among investors to buy into defensive companies such as Nestlé amid the recent sell-off.
The outlook for European markets after rocky ride
The Conjecture panel discusses debt, contagion, and the outlook for European markets