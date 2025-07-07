Trump returns to tariff threats as 9 July deadline approaches

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (6 July) night, Trump issued a warning to members of the BRICS group that any "anti-American policies…will be charged with an ADDITIONAL 10% tariff". "There will be no exceptions to this policy," he added. Tariffs drive record fall in UK exports to US The BRICS group initially comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but has since expanded to include other nations too. On Friday (4 July), Trump also escalated trade disputes with the European Union, threatening 17% levies on agricultural exports from the trading bloc, three p...