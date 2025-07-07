Trump returns to tariff threats as 9 July deadline approaches

Major US trading partners have again been greeted with threats from President Donald Trump, as the 9 July deadline to agree trade deals with the US beckons ever closer.
In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (6 July) night, Trump issued a warning to members of the BRICS group that any "anti-American policies…will be charged with an ADDITIONAL 10% tariff". "There will be no exceptions to this policy," he added. Tariffs drive record fall in UK exports to US The BRICS group initially comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but has since expanded to include other nations too. On Friday (4 July), Trump also escalated trade disputes with the European Union, threatening 17% levies on agricultural exports from the trading bloc, three p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes