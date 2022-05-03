Amati names fund manager for global equities strategy

The appointment of Bencke follows the hiring of Mikhail Zverev to work on the strategy alongside Gareth Blades.

Bencke began his investment career as an equity portfolio manager with F&C Asset Management (now BMO Asset Management) in 1997, investing in UK and European smaller companies. He moved to PineBridge Investments (previously AIG Investments) in 2005 to head the European Equity team.

Since 2017, his career has seen him investing in high growth small- and mid-sized companies with Gresham House, and. subsequently, Columbus Investments. Bencke has been working most recently with Torvius Capital, an advisory and consulting firm, advising early stage, start-up businesses in emerging technology sectors on strategy, development and investor relations.

Bencke said: "I have followed Amati's impressive growth since my earliest days with Gresham House and am truly excited to be joining such a thoughtful and experienced group of professionals. I firmly believe that my own experience complements that of the wider team and I look forward to making a significant contribution to the future success of the firm and to developing the new strategy."

Bencke's hire follows from the appointment of Mikhail Zverev in January to global equities, having joined Amati from Aviva Investors.

Amati founder and chief executive Paul Jourdan added that the appointment of Bencke "underscores our commitment to building a first-class investment capability in the global equity arena".

"He will add considerable weight to our investment management resource, and we look forward to working with him as we extend our capabilities into this hugely important asset class."

Founded following the management buyout of Noble Fund Managers from Noble Group in 2010, Edinburgh-based Amati is an asset management boutique with a predominant focus on UK small and mid-cap companies and £1.2bn in assets under management.