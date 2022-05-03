Amati names fund manager for global equities strategy

Graeme Bencke

clock • 2 min read
Graeme Bencke
Image:

Graeme Bencke

Amati Global Investors has appointed Graeme Bencke as a fund manager to develop the firm’s global equity strategy.

The appointment of Bencke follows the hiring of Mikhail Zverev to work on the strategy alongside Gareth Blades.

Bencke began his investment career as an equity portfolio manager with F&C Asset Management (now BMO Asset Management) in 1997, investing in UK and European smaller companies. He moved to PineBridge Investments (previously AIG Investments) in 2005 to head the European Equity team.

Amati hires Aviva Investors' Zverev to build new global equities strategy

Since 2017, his career has seen him investing in high growth small- and mid-sized companies with Gresham House, and. subsequently, Columbus Investments. Bencke has been working most recently with Torvius Capital, an advisory and consulting firm, advising early stage, start-up businesses in emerging technology sectors on strategy, development and investor relations.

Bencke said: "I have followed Amati's impressive growth since my earliest days with Gresham House and am truly excited to be joining such a thoughtful and experienced group of professionals. I firmly believe that my own experience complements that of the wider team and I look forward to making a significant contribution to the future success of the firm and to developing the new strategy."

Bencke's hire follows from the appointment of Mikhail Zverev in January to global equities, having joined Amati from Aviva Investors.

Amati founder and chief executive Paul Jourdan added that the appointment of Bencke "underscores our commitment to building a first-class investment capability in the global equity arena".

"He will add considerable weight to our investment management resource, and we look forward to working with him as we extend our capabilities into this hugely important asset class."

Founded following the management buyout of Noble Fund Managers from Noble Group in 2010, Edinburgh-based Amati is an asset management boutique with a predominant focus on UK small and mid-cap companies and £1.2bn in assets under management.

Related Topics

More on People moves

Guy Monson
People moves

Sarasin & Partners promote dual CIOs as Guy Monson shifts to client focus

Chief market strategist

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 28 April 2022 • 2 min read
Two new members added to research team
Fund management

Quilter Cheviot adds two to equity research team

Jarek Pominkiewicz and Tom Gilbey

Georgie Lee
clock 27 April 2022 • 1 min read
The team will be led by Rakesh Girdharlal, the former head of LDI
People moves

Aviva Investors combines LDI and liquidity teams

Rakesh Girdharlal appointed

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 27 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC set to be accused of greenwashing by Advertising Standards Authority - reports

29 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

Shareholders reject proposed ESG changes for JPM bond fund

27 April 2022 • 1 min read
03

M&G CEO John Foley to retire

27 April 2022 • 1 min read
04

Atlantic House launches 'diversifier of diversifiers' fund

29 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

Sarasin & Partners promote dual CIOs as Guy Monson shifts to client focus

28 April 2022 • 2 min read
06

Troy to merge Spectrum and Trojan Global Equity funds

28 April 2022 • 1 min read
04 May
United Kingdom
Website

J.P. Morgan Webinar: ETF live session: China - too large to ignore

Register now
Trustpilot