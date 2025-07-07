UK employment falls to 13-year low despite positive services output

The outlook for UK employment has remained stagnant, hitting its lowest level in 13 years, despite early signs of economic recovery for the summer.
According to BDO's Employment index, employment levels in June fell to 94.22 from 94.32 the previous month. Trust in ONS data 'very low' as financial services turn to alternative sources The firm noted there have been "positive output signals" from the services sector, but hiring remains subdued due to increasing cost pressures, especially following the rise in employer National Insurance contributions in April. BDO's head of growth, Scott Knight, said the "early signs of recovery" in business output were largely registered in the services sector for two months in a row, but demand...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes