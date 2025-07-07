UK employment falls to 13-year low despite positive services output

According to BDO's Employment index, employment levels in June fell to 94.22 from 94.32 the previous month. Trust in ONS data 'very low' as financial services turn to alternative sources The firm noted there have been "positive output signals" from the services sector, but hiring remains subdued due to increasing cost pressures, especially following the rise in employer National Insurance contributions in April. BDO's head of growth, Scott Knight, said the "early signs of recovery" in business output were largely registered in the services sector for two months in a row, but demand...