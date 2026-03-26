Company: Fund Research Centre

Personal AUM: Team-based investing although I am the lead. AUA is £5bn while AUM is c. £1bn.

Company AUM: Company AUM/AUA is £6bn.

Career history

Peter has spent over 30 years supporting the investment decision-making processes of financial advisers.

His initial interest was piqued early in his career as a financial adviser in the late 1980s, when he was determined to understand what drove the performance of funds through different market cycles. As such, he found himself as an early example of a fund analyst.

Peter's desire to keep doggedly understanding what drives funds is unwavering and has been the driving force behind the creation of Forsyth/OBSR, Morningstar/OBSR, The Adviser Centre and most recently, Fund Research Centre.

Key areas of focus

Together with my team, I exited Lloyds Banking Group in October 2025 to establish the Fund Research Centre.

This is the latest iteration of our on-line, free-to-air, fund research service, which provides a best-of-breed fund panel for advisers.