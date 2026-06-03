UK advisers skew client portfolios toward defensive positions amid market uncertainty

Schroders survey

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

UK advisers are increasingly prioritising defensive positions and adding active allocations against a backdrop of shifting market expectations.

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