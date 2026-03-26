Company: HFMC Wealth

Personal AUM: £1.2bn

Company AUM: £2.4bn

Career history

James joined HFMC Wealth in September 2007 with a focus on fund selection and portfolio construction.

He was instrumental in the development of the HFMC investment management proposition and discretionary management service, co-launching the portfolios to discretionary clients in September 2010.

James is responsible for the investment management proposition across a full product suite of portfolios, that are available to all its advisory and discretionary clients.

Prior to joining HFMC, James worked in a financial advisory business after starting out in a life assurance business.

James is a Fellow of the Personal Finance Society, a Chartered Financial Planner and a Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

He also chairs the HFMC Wealth Investment Committee.

Key areas of focus

I believe that continually focusing on improvements in both fund research and portfolio construction will deliver strong outcomes for clients over the long haul.

Therefore, making our fund research as robust as possible, as well as developing new in-house tools for portfolio management has been a key area of focus for the team over the last 12 months.

Formalising the approach to team meetings and how these feed into the Investment Committee has also been an area of development.

We consolidated our Core range of model portfolios in 2025, to help deliver a simpler range of portfolio options for clients, which was successfully implemented in early 2025. This continues to ensure that HFMC clients have a relevant, broad range of portfolio options available to them.