Tokenisation reaches 'credibility threshold' as half of asset managers embrace adoption

Apex Group research

clock • 1 min read

Tokenisation has “moved beyond proof of concept”, as 50% of asset managers have already deployed it, with investor access the primary driver of adoption, Apex Group has found.

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