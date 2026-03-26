Company: Premier Miton Investors

Personal AUM:£1bn

Company AUM: £9bn

Career history

David joined Premier Miton in May 2006 and is deputy head of the team responsible for the range of multi-asset multi-manager funds.

He has specific research responsibilities for the fixed interest, European equity, and absolute return sectors.

David is also part of the investment team responsible for the management of the Managed Portfolio Service.

Previously, David worked for several years as an investment analyst before becoming an investment manager in 2004.

Key areas of focus

I continue to drive the fixed income research forward on the multi-manager team at Premier Miton having been an early mover into several specialist areas of fixed income since taking on the fixed income research responsibility.

I have participated in panels providing investor views on specialist areas of fixed income including structured credit, as well as mentoring within the team at Premier Miton to improve knowledge and understanding of the broader fixed income universe.

I have worked to improve both internal and external systems in providing greater granularity and more timely analysis of fixed income positions. We now have greater depth of information in both our performance attribution and risk factor attribution reports across all sectors.

I was one of the founding members of the Sports and Social Committee at Premier Miton which strives, along with the EDI committee, to ensure diversity and inclusion remains a key tenet of the workplace culture.