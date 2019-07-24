Peter Toogood

The Big Question: How do funds make their way onto selectors' buylists?

Funds

The Big Question: How do funds make their way onto selectors' buylists?

Managers reveal their stockpicking secrets

clock 24 July 2019 •
Warning new MiFID II fund transaction cost methodology will 'mislead' investors as asset managers come under fire

Investment

Warning new MiFID II fund transaction cost methodology will 'mislead' investors as asset managers come under fire

Concerns over 'damaging' new system

clock 26 January 2018 •
The Adviser Centre's Toogood: Fund groups know the writing is on the wall

Funds

The Adviser Centre's Toogood: Fund groups know the writing is on the wall

Facing numerous industry pressures

clock 14 September 2017 •
Trustpilot