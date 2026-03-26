Company: Jupiter Asset Management

Personal AUM: £6.5bn in the Jupiter Merlin portfolios

Company AUM: £50.4bn (as at 15 October 2025 ) total AUM, Jupiter Asset Management

Career history

Amanda Sillars, FSCI, is an investment manager and ESG director in the Jupiter Merlin Independent Funds team, which manages >£6.5bn in the Jupiter Merlin range of portfolios.

She also founded and chaired Jupiter's Biodiversity Work Group

With decades of industry experience between them, the Merlin team are ardent proponents of active management, active stewardship, simplicity and transparency.

Before joining Jupiter in 2011, Amanda was an executive director at J.P. Morgan, where she spent 15 years in J.P. Morgan Asset Management and associated firms.

She is a Fellow of the Securities Institute for Securities & Investment, a Fellow of the US Securities Exchange Commission Series 7 and Series 3, gained an Award in the Pensions Management Trustee Exam and is trustee of a large UK pension scheme.

Key areas of focus

Like my Merlin colleagues and Jupiter more widely, my primary objective is to deliver superior investment returns to clients after fees. I am proud that the Jupiter Merlin portfolios have achieved this in the challenging year of 2025.

However, I am ever mindful that maintaining and enhancing this track record becomes more difficult with every passing day against a geopolitical backdrop of accelerating change.

It is however a backdrop where the highest quality of active managers can truly excel. Active managers can exploit their flexibility and expertise, harnessing investment opportunities when they appear but being swift to protect capital when conditions change.

The team remains firm believers that this asymmetric risk profile best captures Einstein's ‘8th wonder of the world' for investors: the magic of compound interest, which is so powerful if delivered over decades.

Additionally, I continue to drive the evolution in the stewardship journeys of the underlying funds held in Merlin's portfolios and prioritise client engagement across the UK via the biannual Jupiter Merlin Roadshows.

These keep the team appraised of client needs, concerns and aspirations. Simplicity, clarity and humility are more essential than ever, allowing the team and the portfolios to continue to serve clients effectively.