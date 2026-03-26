Company: Killik & Co

Personal AUM: £325m

Company AUM: Total company AUM: £11bn

Career history

Gordon joined Killik & Co in 2006 and became a partner in 2017.

He is a member of Killik & Co's seven-person Investment Committee, which is responsible for asset allocation and the composition of central model portfolios for its primary discretionary managed service.

As head of fund research, he is responsible for the Fund Research Covered List which includes collective investments across open-ended, close-ended, exchange-traded fund structures and private equity and venture capital investment companies.

He contributes regularly to Killik & Co's 'Daily Research Note' in addition to producing other research publications.

Gordon also manages several specialist fund-based discretionary investment strategies for Killik & Co clients, including mandates focused on alternative investments, emerging market equities and private markets.

He is a CFA charterholder.

Key areas of focus

One of the primary changes to the Coverage List and fund-based portfolios over the last 12 months has been a continued increase in the proportion of London-listed investment trusts represented.

Share price discounts have narrowed in some areas, relative to the historical lows experienced in 2022-23, but remain wide in several segments, and this continues to provide opportunity for long-term investors to gain access to assets and investment strategies at attractive entry points.

In our opinion, investment trusts offer an ideal fund structure for many targeted and specialist investment areas due to the numerous features and levers available to enhance long-term returns.

However, alongside this increased focus on listed investment companies, comes an appreciation that the sector is facing several challenges and needs to undergo change, so a greater time allocation for the team has been given up to engagement with boards and management teams on shareholder policies.

Our regular Podcast entered its third year in 2026. The ‘Investor Insights' series features conversations with experienced, specialist portfolio managers and industry experts across the fund management sector and aims to address topical issues facing investors. The series has been particularly relevant as macro headlines have continued to dominate markets over the last year.