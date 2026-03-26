Company: Mediolanum International Funds Limited

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: In excess of £60bn relating to Mediolanum International Funds Limited.

Career history

Jason is the head of manager research at Mediolanum International Funds Limited.

He has oversight for equity and fixed income manager research and monitoring, totalling more than £60bn in assets under management.

Before joining Mediolanum in July 2021, he was head of equities at St James's Place Wealth Management and responsible for overseeing the equity fund manager monitoring process and manager research, working with the firm's Investment Committee.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, I have sought to enhance understanding across the firm of more specialised asset classes and investment approaches such as systematic equity, fundamental momentum investing and alternative asset classes, such as catastrophe bonds.

I have also led the fund ideation, construction and manager selection for Global Small Cap. This included proprietary work on risk premia within small-cap, alongside a structural review of the manager opportunity set.

An additional area of focus has been exploring the use of agentic AI to enhance the productivity of the Manager Selection Team, with specific agents under development focused on qualitative and quantitative inputs.

A key focus going forward is improving decision making under uncertainty and instituting additional frameworks to mitigate the impact of behavioural biases in the manager selection and monitoring processes, which can potentially lead to suboptimal outcomes.