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Eight experts answer
23 share classes given two stars out of four
Two new funds launched
Investment manager and ESG director, Jupiter Independent Funds team
Seven experts answer
32 years of managing client assets
To be managed by Brian McCormick
Considering all options
From 13 October 2023
High exposure to in-house strategies