Jupiter Merlin

The Big Question: What would a Budget with reduced fiscal headroom mean for markets and investors?

UK

The Big Question: What would a Budget with reduced fiscal headroom mean for markets and investors?

Eight experts answer

clock 16 October 2026 • 1 min read
Jupiter greenlights all funds in AoV but flags five for inconsistent performance

Funds

Jupiter greenlights all funds in AoV but flags five for inconsistent performance

23 share classes given two stars out of four

clock 09 October 2026 • 2 min read
Jupiter Merlin makes 'keystone' changes and cuts charges on Select range to attract advisers

Funds

Jupiter Merlin makes 'keystone' changes and cuts charges on Select range to attract advisers

Two new funds launched

clock 06 October 2026 • 6 min read
Amanda Sillars

Wealth Management

Amanda Sillars

Investment manager and ESG director, Jupiter Independent Funds team

clock 26 March 2026 • 2 min read
The Big Question: What is your most interesting alternative asset and how has it performed this year?

Alternatives

The Big Question: What is your most interesting alternative asset and how has it performed this year?

Seven experts answer

clock 21 November 2025 • 1 min read
Jupiter Merlin founder Algy Smith-Maxwell to retire in June

People moves

Jupiter Merlin founder Algy Smith-Maxwell to retire in June

32 years of managing client assets

clock 28 March 2025 • 1 min read
Jupiter Merlin to retain £480m investment in Global Value fund after Whitmore exit

Unit trusts/OEICs

Jupiter Merlin to retain £480m investment in Global Value fund after Whitmore exit

To be managed by Brian McCormick

clock 29 April 2024 • 1 min read
Managers of Jupiter Merlin range consider exiting Whitmore funds amid departure

Companies

Managers of Jupiter Merlin range consider exiting Whitmore funds amid departure

Considering all options

clock 08 March 2024 • 1 min read
Jupiter rebrands Multi-Asset Income fund

Unit trusts/OEICs

Jupiter rebrands Multi-Asset Income fund

From 13 October 2023

clock 11 August 2023 • 3 min read
Jupiter launches Merlin Select multi-manager range

Unit trusts/OEICs

Jupiter launches Merlin Select multi-manager range

High exposure to in-house strategies

clock 13 April 2023 • 3 min read
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