Company: EQ Investors

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £2bn

Career history

Matt joined EQ Investors as head of research in October 2024 from LGT Wealth Management, where he spent three years leading on sustainability and impact focused research.

Previously, Matt worked at Aberdeen as an investment manager and research analyst on the Multi-Asset Solutions team.

Before that, Matt worked at SWIP and Lloyds Private Bank.

He holds the CIPM, IMC and CFA ESG qualifications.

Key areas of focus

Since joining the EQ investment team, I have led a comprehensive refresh of the investment research process, enhancing screening frameworks, risk management, and portfolio construction to strengthen decision-making and improve client outcomes.

Alongside this, I have contributed towards business development initiatives, working with clients in building propositions and ensuring the highest standards of service.

I have also been involved in integrating new technologies, including the use of AI, to help improve efficiency and insight throughout the investment process.

Beyond my firm, I continue to play an active role across the industry. I have served for many years as a judge for the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year and Sustainable Investment Awards, supporting high standards and best practice within asset management.

I am also an active member of the City Hive ACT Stewardship Council, contributing to initiatives that promote inclusion and long-term stewardship.

In addition, I have dedicated time to mentoring professionals across the industry, sharing experience and guidance to support career development and progression.