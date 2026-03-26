Company: Julius Baer International

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: N/A

Career history

Thomas started in the industry in 2010 as a graduate trainee at Brewin Dolphin, working in various MPS focused roles, covering both asset allocation and underlying fund research.

He joined Julius Baer in September 2025 and today, he is the lead portfolio manager of the Julius Baer MPS.

Thomas says the role is fantastically varied, from getting out on the road to see clients and speak at roadshows, to getting under the bonnet of the portfolios and meeting fund managers.

Idea generation plays a key role in its investment committee meetings and screening for new managers and finding hidden gems is a particular highlight, Thomas says.

Not only is it hugely rewarding, with no two days the same, it gives a comprehensive view of the industry and keeps him on his toes with new market innovations and developments, he adds.

Key areas of focus

Helping to build a genuine best-in-class MPS solution for advisers and their clients from the ground up has been a labour of love over the previous months, with a lot of hard work and late nights ensuring that we have a product we are genuinely proud of at Julius Baer.

Until it came to launching an entirely new solution, I never realised all the intricacies and expertise that go into it all, from websites to factsheets, rebalancing to research.

From an investment standpoint, we have been focussing on looking at new asset classes and how to refine our process to not only offer value for money, but also how we leverage the bank's longstanding private client business to help shape and nuance an MPS.

I have always had a particular interest in UK equities (for better or worse!) and will be taking up the reins in maintaining that part of the portfolio in terms of research and manager engagement.