Jupiter Asset Management is a UK fund management group, managing equity and bond investments for private and institutional investors.
The company manages assets across a wide range of international and UK-based mutual funds, investment companies and institutional mandates, as well as providing wealth management services.
The company offers a variety of equity portfolios, as well as multi-manager funds and specialist thematic investments. It also has a growing fixed-interest franchise.
Jupiter is home to a number of well-known fund managers including John Chatfeild-Roberts, who joined Jupiter with his team from Lazard Asset Management in 2001.
It was established by John Duffield in 1985 and later sold to German bank Commerzbank. Jupiter bought itself out from Commerzbank in an MBO in June 2007 and around 95% of the company's staff became shareholders.
In June 2010, Jupiter floated on the London Stock Exchange. Employees retained around 41% ownership of the company on the day of listing.
