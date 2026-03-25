Company: FE fundinfo

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £3.5bn

Career history

Rob started at FE in 2005 working across data and product development.

He set up the FE Investments MPS business in 2012 with a focus on efficiency and workflow, designing the proposition from the ground up to support IFAs in delivering a high-quality investment proposition and ensuring good client outcomes.

Rob continues to evolve the investment process and proposition to meet the ever changing demands from the market.

Key areas of focus

I have been working on how a combination of investment capability and software can deliver a more personalised approach for investors and focus on delivering a specific outcome rather than creating a product.

Using my unique position at an MPS owned by a software company, I am looking at ways of leveraging both sets of capabilities as a key part of a future consolidated wealth proposition.