fe fundinfo
Majority of advisers prefer branded ESG funds ahead of integrated solutions for clients
Preview of NextWealth ESG Tracker Study findings
Fund groups urge inclusion of past performance in PRIIPs KIDs
Many still remain unprepared for regulation changes
Blue Whale achieves five-crown rating in FE fundinfo's January rebalance
One in ten five crown rated funds has ESG mandate
Positive change in a negative year: What were the best-performing funds of 2020?
Sustainability and global equity vehicles dominate
FE fundinfo expands ESG offering with CSSP acquisition
Deal includes yourSRI.com platform
Update: Liontrust duo scoop FE fundinfo Alpha Manager award
'Impressive stock picking'
Funds' KIIDs compliance fears raised over Covid-19 volatility
40% UCITS funds approach KIID reissuance deadline
FE fundinfo hires new sales head
Led strategic change projects at Sanlam
UK wealth managers cut property exposure on liquidity fears
Latest FE fundinfo Adviser Fund Index
Square Mile & FE fundinfo partner to launch Fund Dashboard
To assist in fund selection