Company: PortfolioMetrix

Personal AUM: £5bn globally. £2bn in the UK

Company AUM: £5bn globally. £2bn in the UK

Career history

Alex is CEO of PortfolioMetrix, where he is responsible for the firm's strategy, operating model, and long-term growth, while retaining oversight of the investment function.

With over a decade of experience in investment management, Alex has held senior leadership roles including CIO at Schroder Investment Solutions and Benchmark Capital.

His background spans multi-asset investing, investment governance, and building scalable investment solutions for advice businesses. Alex is focused on how the investment industry must evolve to better support advice businesses and the end investors they serve.

He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Stellenbosch.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, I have focused on helping advisers navigate portfolio commoditisation and the proliferation of model ranges.

I have led continued investment in PMX Edge as an advice-support tool, which helps advisers make portfolios easier to explain and discuss, translating risk, return and trade-offs into client-friendly language and visuals. The aim is better engagement, calmer behaviour in volatile markets, and keeping planning goals front and centre for investors.

In parallel, I have run structured strategic sessions with adviser partner firms to understand what really distracts them, such as operational complexity, inconsistent investment returns, governance workload and regulatory change. The output has been practical process and strategic improvements that reduce noise rather than adding more products.

At an industry level, I have engaged with the regulator in relation to their upcoming model portfolio market review, advocating higher standards where practices could undermine trust and end-investor outcomes.

I have also expanded adviser communities, particularly Women in Advice and networks for younger advisers, creating safe, diverse forums for debate and skill-building on topics often missed in traditional training, including social media strategy, personal branding, niche positioning, marketing execution and the practical use of AI.