Company: J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Personal AUM: As of 31 December 2025, the Private Bank oversees more than $3.5trn in client assets globally.

Company AUM: As of 31 December 2025, the Private Bank oversees more than $3.5trn in client assets globally.

Career history

Alejandro is the international head of fixed income & multi-asset investment research at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

He leads a team of investment professionals that are responsible for the manager selection and ongoing investment due diligence of fixed income and multi-asset mutual funds, SMAs and active ETFs for the Wealth Management business, with a specific focus on J.P. Morgan's International Private Bank.

His team serves clients across the wealth spectrum and geographies by sourcing, researching and maintaining the investment platform.

Alejandro joined J.P. Morgan in the New York City office conducting investment research, manager selection and ongoing due diligence for the fixed income business with a focus on J.P. Morgan's U.S. Wealth Management channels.

He holds a Bachelor's degree from Stanford University.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, my key focus has been driving innovation and efficiency within our global investment research team.

We have prioritized expanding our partnerships with asset managers to deliver new and differentiated investment ideas to our international private banking clients.

A major development has been our work on introducing CLOs as a new asset class for international wealth clients, providing education and guidance to help them understand the unique opportunities and risks in this space.

Additionally, we have embraced AI-driven tools to streamline our manager research and due diligence processes, enhancing both speed and analytical depth.

Our team has also launched several new funds, with a strong emphasis on investor education—ensuring clients are well-informed and confident in their investment decisions.

Throughout, we have remained committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture in our investment approach.

These efforts have enabled us to respond proactively to market challenges and deliver meaningful value to our clients across regions.