Company: Aviva Investors

Personal AUM: The team is responsible for external manager allocations collectively in excess of £15bn

Company AUM: £253bn (as at 30 September 2025)

Career history

As head of multi-asset manager research, Cameron is responsible for overseeing the evaluation, selection, and ongoing monitoring of external investment managers across public and private markets.

Before joining Aviva Investors in 2015, Cameron spent eight years at RBC Investor Services in Canada, where he supported institutional clients with tailored quantitative analysis to inform their investment decision-making.

Cameron holds a BA in Economics from Simon Fraser University and an MBA from Warwick Business School and is both a CFA® and CAIA® charterholder. He has also completed the CFA® Certificate in ESG Investing.

Cameron serves on the ACT Stewardship Council, a cross-industry initiative promoting transparency and accountability within investment teams.

Key areas of focus

Over the past year, my focus has been on strengthening the effectiveness and analytical depth of our research.

We have enhanced our fund evaluation framework with a more robust scoring methodology, refreshed our dedicated research hub to improve how we share insights across the multi‑asset desk, and begun integrating agentic AI to support deeper and more efficient analysis within our due‑diligence process. Together, these improvements are designed to enable faster, more consistent decision‑making and a richer understanding of manager capabilities.

A major area of progress has been the expansion and formalisation of our external manager research capability across private markets. This includes broadening our coverage across private equity, private credit, and real assets; enhancing our private‑markets research framework; and developing a more structured and comprehensive map of the manager universe.