Company: Omnis Investments

Personal AUM: £11bn

Company AUM: £11bn

Career history

Hannah joined Omnis in 2022 having begun her career at UK actuarial consultancy Lane Clark and Peacock LLP.

With nearly 20 years' experience in investment manager research, she was previously at Russell Investments where she evaluated and identified investment strategies that offer the optimal risk and reward characteristics for clients.

At Omnis, she leads its work selecting and monitoring the investment managers of the Omnis funds.

Key areas of focus

I am passionate about driving teams forward in a way that is transparent, open and inclusive. I am intentional about removing the unspoken barriers — the glass ceilings, outdated hierarchies and behaviours — that too often create toxic workplace environments.

My team is built on trust, openness and a strong shared culture. I want everyone in my team to do really well — and I hope that commitment is felt, not just stated.

Alongside this, I have consistently pushed for progress across the investment industry itself, championing diversity, equity and accountability at every level.

Since joining Omnis as head of manager research, I have led a transformation of our research approach. We now integrate ESG and diversity considerations into a rigorous, evidence-based framework, with culture embedded across manager assessment rather than an afterthought.

Through our collaboration with initiatives such as City Hive, I have actively pushed managers to be accountable for their cultures, creating measurable impact across our research processes.

I have also focused on ensuring our investment capability remains agile and forward-looking. A key part of this has been developing our ETF due diligence framework, enabling us to use ETFs selectively and precisely within our model portfolios. This has materially enhanced our tactical asset allocation capabilities while staying true to our strong belief in active management. This has now grown to over £4bn of assets, reflecting both demand and confidence in the approach — and remains relatively rare within platform model portfolios.

I am proud to challenge the status quo — asking difficult questions where needed — and to help reshape industry norms in a way that delivers better outcomes for clients, teams and the next generation of investment professionals.