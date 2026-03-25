Company: Cazenove Capital

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £123.9bn (refers to Schroders Wealth, which includes Cazenove, as at 31 December 2025)

Career history

Ahmet joined Cazenove Capital in 2018 and is deputy chief investment officer and a senior member of the team responsible for implementing and overseeing the central investment process.

Prior to joining the company, he worked at Stonehage Fleming for over 12 years, latterly as head of manager selection, and was responsible for managing the investment portfolios of high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

Before that he worked as an intern in the emerging markets equity team at Pictet Asset Management.

Ahmet graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics, and is a CFA charterholder.

Key areas of focus

Much of my time over the last 12 months has been spent continuing to develop many of the investment solutions we offer clients today, in some cases utilising the wider capabilities of the Schroders Group. This applies not just to the central multi-asset investment process, but also to our sustainability, private assets and direct equity capabilities.

The intergenerational transfer of wealth, changing client expectations and ongoing consolidation of the wealth industry all mean that we must continually evolve our overall proposition in order to continue servicing client needs in the best possible manner.

This desire to continue evolving has also led us to respond and adapt to recent changes in market trends. We have been more dynamic in managing the allocation to equities, and within this have incrementally broadened our exposure as the risks that technology and AI stocks will continue to lead markets higher increase.

Diversifiers continue to play a key role in portfolios, but more recently we have found it advantageous to be nimble in bond allocations and selective within alternative assets.

We continue to believe that active management overall remains the best strategy to navigate an increasingly uncertain backdrop.